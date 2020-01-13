Bungalows to Rent or Purchase in UK and London Published by on

The word “bungalow” means house in the Bengali Language. These cozy cottages originated from Asia at the end of the 19th century. Most of them are single store structures while others have a second one with dormer windows. The construction of these cottages dates back to the colonisation of India by the British. The European invaders took the thatched huts built by the Bengali farmers as an example to make shelters of their own. The construction style was later adapted and transferred across the Pacific Ocean. The difference was that the original materials used by the locals, such as wood and straw, were replaced by red clay tiles.

The first English bungalows were built in 1869. These structures proved to be quite suitable for the formation of a low-density neighborhood, because they provide more privacy to the inhabitants.

In the first two decades of the 1900s the cottages became popular in North America. In comparison to Britain, in the United States, bungalows serve more as a vacation house rather than a living space. As the design reached Australia, the locals added an extra feature to the structure. Most cottages on the continent are surrounded by a veranda in order to protect the residents from the heat and the sun. That is why the interior is much darker.

Bungalows to Rent

Nowadays, bungalows are still popular on the housing market in England. You can find them not only on the beaches and in the mountains of the country but in the capital as well. The citizens can always rent one to rest and relax during the weekend or for a vacation. In the following paragraphs we are going to describe several cottages you can take advantage of. Take a good look at their features before you decide to proceed further. We are neither a housing agency nor representatives of such an institution. Our site is simply providing information, so we do not carry any responsibility in regards to renting one.

Court Road

For a nice detached bungalow with double glazed windows, go to Court Road in the town of Orpington. The pink brick structure is only 1,6 kilometers away from Orpington station. Through the front you enter the lounge, the kitchen and the conservatory.

On the inside there are three bedrooms, two of which have fitted wardrobes and drawers. The entire flooring is carpeted except for the wet rooms. In the kitchen you will find an electric oven, an extractor hood and a gas hob. The other features include a bathroom equipped with a shower and a separate toilet. Five radiators provide heating in the bedrooms, the lounge and the kitchen. The washing machine and the fridge are in the unity area. In addition, the bungalow offers two green spaces: a lawn with shrubs and a backdoor garden with flower beds and a pond. If you have a car, you can park it in the electric door double garage.

King Harolds

In the town of Bexleyheath on King Harolds Way, you can rent a semi-detached bungalow. Since most of the rooms are not furnished, inhabitants can make the interior any way they like. The space in front of the house entrance consists of a grey stone patio, which makes it suitable for parking your car.

From the spacious living area you can enter any other room including the garden. The cottage offers three bedrooms and each of them has a double bed. The kitchen is fully equipped with a boiler, a fridge, an oven and an extractor hood. Two of the bedrooms are carpeted while the other one, as well as the rest of the cottage flooring, are covered with tiles. The modern bathroom has a shower cabinet and a bathtub. Through the sliding doors at the back of the house you enter the garden. Although the green area isn’t well maintained, there’s plenty of space for planting flowers and bushes.

Somerden Road

Here’s another semi-detached bungalow but this one is located on Somerden Road in the town of Orpington, close to the countryside. Off street parking is available at the front of the cottage because on the tiled patio. The double glazed doors and windows of the bungalow can be spotted from the outside. The building consists of a bathroom with a toilet, which combines a bathtub and a shower, a dining area, a conservatory, a lounge and two bedrooms. In the kitchen there’s a gas oven, a fridge and a washing machine.

The bedrooms and the dining space have a radiator, a wardrobe and a cupboard. Aside from the tiled bathroom and kitchen, plus the wooden floor in the conservatory, every other area inside the house has a fitted carpet. At the entrance to the backyard are planted trees and bushes. Most of the garden is covered by a tiled patio, the rest is occupied by artificial grass and flower borders.

Buying a Bungalow

Renting a place always comes with the issue of being dependent on a landlord or an agency. To people who prefer being independent when planning a holiday, owning a bungalow sounds like a better option. That is why in addition to the listed rental properties, we would like to inform you about several cottages that (at the moment we are writing this article) are on sale. We won’t be able to tell how long they are going to be available in the future, so make sure to do a check-up on your own. Furthemore our site is not organising purchases. Having a bungalow is an investment you do by yourself, we are here just to give some examples.

Sidcup Area

Check out this bungalow in the Sidcup area on Park Mead Road. First thing you will notice is the stone patio in the front alley provides off street parking space. The building has double glazed windows and a narrow roof as well. Upon entering the cottage, you walk into the entrance hall and the reception room.

There are three bedrooms each with a double bed, drawers and a wardrobe.The kitchen is equipped with a washing machine, a fridge, a dishwasher and an oven. The living and the dining area are merged into one large room, where you will find a fireplace, two cupboards and three sofas. Carpeted flooring runs all over the place except for the kitchen and the bathroom. Another great feature is the gas central heating. Residents can use the shower cabinet in the bathroom to clean themselves. A stone path goes around the green area in the backyard, which is surrounded by a wooden fence.

District of LEE

This detached bungalow resides on the Winn Road in the district of LEE. The exterior stands out with its bay windows right from the front door. There are green fences on both sides of the stone patio at the entrance, which can be used for off street parking.

The modern kitchen has a gas hob, an electric oven and an extractor hood. Regarding the living room and the bathroom, their best features are the comfortable sofas and the shower bathtub combo respectively. Another difference is that the former area has wooden while the latter – tiled flooring. There are three bedrooms at hand. All of them are carpeted and spacious but lack beads, their only pieces of furniture are wardrobes and cupboards. A sliding door in the dining area leads straight to the backyard. The garden has an 80’s style, most of it is covered by bushes and wild grass, with a narrow path running in the middle.

Pinner District

You can find this detached chalet bungalow in the Pinner district on Rodney Gardens Road. The red brick structure contains four bedrooms. Two of them have a regular bed, the others have a double size mattress and a wardrobe.

The first areas you enter through the front door are the reception hallway and the lounge. Wooden flooring goes through the entire house. The only exceptions are the modern bathroom, equipped with a shower and bathtub, plus the separate shower room. Both of them are tiled as well as the rear garden patio. Among the features of the kitchen you can spot a washing machine. In the living room you can sit on one of the two sofas by the fireplace or play the piano. From the conservatory, which serves as a dining area, you can reach the backyard. The large garden space is perfect for outdoor activities. Another benefit about the cottage is the attached garage, where you can fit two vehicles.