Explore the Thatched Cottages of England

Before concrete and bricks were invented, people had to rely on other building materials. That is why the first residential constructions were not houses and flats, but cottages instead. Back then people lived closer to nature and used natural materials for construction. Therefore the walls were made out of wood, while mud or clay was used for plaster. These materials however were not suitable for the roof, as that part of the cottage had to prevent water from leaking inside during rainfalls. Dried vegetation proved to be just right for that purpose. The art of crafting a roof by interweaving straw, sedge, water reed or palm branches became known as thatching. Since the densely packed dried vegetation could not absorb water and trapped air, it provided insulation as well. To this day the constructions with such a roof are called thatched cottages. Although less durable, they are much eco-friendlier in comparison to concrete buildings.

Modern Day Thatched Structures

Around the globe there are still people who live inside thatched cottages. Third world countries have preserved the craft over the ages and practice it even in the 21st century.



However, you can also find thatched cottages in modern states like England, where they serve either as a tourist attraction or a vacation residence to rent. Some people are even willing to buy one for themselves. These simple constructions can take you back in time, show you the beauty of the simple life, plus they are the perfect place to go to for solitude. If you are interested in the subject, here we present some of the best thatched cottages in England. Before we do so, let us warn you, that we are not a real estate agency. The content of this page is simply informative and we are not forcing you to spend money to make a purchase.

Moorland View Cottage

Among the Hills of Dartmoor, lies a two bedroom cottage with a rose garden in the front As you enter you will spot the chic boutique style of the interior and the vintage furniture. You will like the two king sized beds, the free-standing bathtub in the bathroom and the kitchen with its dining area. The small but cozy living room has a fireplace that will keep you warm during the winter, while the digital music and home cinema system will keep you entertained. The floor consists either of tiles or bricks, in some of the room it is covered by a carpet.

Bovey Castle is the best resort around the district. It offers a spa and a steam room for relaxation, plus training facilities such as a swimming pool, a tennis court and a gym. The nearby lake is perfect for sailing and windsurfing and the mountains are suitable for rock climbing. If you are hungry, check out the local supermarket or the Michelin star restaurant.

Moat Cottage

This Tudor farmhouse with a boathouse and a bridge, can be located in the Suffolk district. The cottage has six large bedrooms upstairs, plus a living room and a dining room with bi-fold doors downstairs. On the outside you can relax by soaking in the hot tub, lying down on the porch or enjoying the natural landscapes while dining. All the bedrooms have a king size mattress and a private bathroom with a bathtub. Five of them offer a splendid view over the valley and the sixth one stands on the lake.

At the cottage you can rent a boat to go sailing or try fishing. Nature lovers would surely visit the local reserve. The area, which is only 15 minutes away, is great for exploring the wilderness by foot or taking part in activities like bird watching and horse riding.

Field Cottage & Annexe

The cottage in the Elmley Castle district is a stone structure with two bedrooms. From the lawned garden you can observe the wildlife while having a picnic on the grass. Upon entering the structure you can spot a gas cooker in the kitchen, a burning stove in the sitting room and a roll top bathtub with a shower in the bathroom. The carpeted floor, the large sofas and the wooden furniture create a cozy atmosphere. The little annexe on the outside right next to the cottage provides extra space. Its features include a bedroom for two people and a bathroom with shower and underfloor heating.

If you want to have a drink at the pub, explore a museum or watch a play at a theater, head to the two riverside market towns in the area. Another sight worth your attention is the Sudeley Castle.

Cruck Cottage

Worcestershire is the home of a stone cottage dating back to the 15th century. The building has undergone several renovations, that give the interior a modern outlook. As you step through the entrance you can see the beams on the ceiling that support the construction. The large dining room has a stove, to keep you warm on a cold day, and a conservatory which offers views to the outside and the distance beyond. The well equipped kitchen stands out through its farmhouse interior and the floor is covered by tiles. One of the two double bedrooms upstairs has a built in wardrobe, next to the other one stands a bathroom with a power shower.

When going out, you can join the locals in activities like cycling and wildlife observation. You could also visit the Broadway Tower caste and climb to the top of the structure to have a look over the land.

Yarrow Cottage

It’s worth your time to check out the old cottage in the Cotswolds area. Dating back to the 18th century, this construction will impress with its vintage features. The stone walls, the wooden and the exposed beams have been well preserved despite the many installations that give the interior a modern touch. The living room has a chic design, with the centerpiece being the log burning stove. The king size mattress, the built in wardrobe and the private bathroom make the bedroom quite luxurious. The same goes for the bathroom, which is equipped with a copper bathtub, twin sinks and underfloor heating. In addition, there’s an enclosed garden behind the cottage.

The Cotswolds area provides many forms of entertainment. People can have a drink at the Chequers pub, buy groceries from the organic farm shop or just relax at the Haybarn spa.

Hex Cottage

The Suffolk countryside offers a simple but cozy place to stay. The one-storey red brick cottage stands among a field of rural land near a forest. The structure consists of a double bedroom with wooden floor and a rustic bathroom that has a roll top bathtub. In the living room you will spot mottled walls, antique furniture and a fireplace. There are also quaint arched windows and large wooden doors. The kitchen is adjoined to the living room, which is why both have an exposed brick floor. The cooking area is equipped with a bread oven and a wood-fired range cooker.

If you are looking for a venue, go to Peasenhall or Yoxford, enter one of their traditional village pubs and taste the local kitchen. People who lead a more active lifestyle can check the many tracks around the area and go on a cycle ride or for a walk. In the North lies a lake, where you can practice windsurfing and sailing.