Small Space Houses in London

Not everybody dreams of a big house. To some people having a small home provides much more comfort. A large living space comes with a lot of responsibilities such as furnishing and repairs not to mention the bills and the taxes. Therefore, the smaller the residence the less maintenance work it requires and the fewer expenses you will have to make. You can clean, ventilate and warm it up quicker. If you don’t have too many possessions or any intentions of starting a big family, then a small house is just what you need.

Those of you who are interested in the topic can find some useful information on this page. We are not a letting agency, so the households we are about to list might no longer be available on the market and even if they are, we do not arrange contact with the owners. Still the descriptions we provide will surely give you some idea what you should be looking for. Afterward you can check other small space households on the real estate market.

Hazelwood Close

Here’s a semi detached house with a simple red brick structure. The two floor residence is located in the Harrow district. The cul-de-sac is near two stations of the London Underground – one to the West and the other to the East. Off street parking is available on the stone patio in front of the house.

As you enter the residence, you will notice the reception room is between the dining area and the kitchen. The two double sized bedrooms and the bathroom are on the upper floor. Through the glass door of the dining area you reach the backyard, which has furniture for dining outside. Across the green space is the small but cozy wooden guest room, where you can invite friends or relatives to stay over.

The kitchen has a fridge, a washing machine, a microwave and an oven. The entire ground floor area and the guest room have wooden flooring, while the bedrooms upstairs are carpeted. The bathroom is covered in white tiles and its main feature is the bath and shower combo. Each bedroom has a set of cupboards and a TV.

Holland Street

This is a luxurious house with two bedrooms North from Kensington. The newly built structure stands in a quiet area. The design combines the features of a flat and a freehold house. The nearest Underground Stations are High Street Kensington, Notting Hill Gate and Holland Park.

The walls of the house are white both on the inside and the outside, except for the wooden panels of the bath and the bedrooms. Upon entering you will notice that the residence is very bright thanks to its many windows.

Air conditioning and heating is available in every room. The flooring throughout the compact residence is wooden while the sleeping and the living area are carpeted. The furniture includes double mattresses in the bedrooms, a sofa and a table in the living room plus a marble bathtub and a shower in the bathroom.

On the outside, there’s a private parking space in front of the house and a garden in the back. Half of the green area is covered by a stone patio, the rest consists of trees, plants and bushes. You get to the backyard through the glass wall of the dining room.

Vernon Road

This is a newly renovated mid terraced house. The building resembles Victorian architecture and as you can see, the exterior consists of white bricks and bay windows. The residence stands North from West Ham close to the Stratford station of the London Underground.

The front entrance leads to the spacious living room, which also serves as a dining area. There you will find a sofa, two couches and a dining table. Take the staircase in the back to go to the two bedrooms. Each of them is furnished with a desk, a bookshelf and a bed.

Downstairs are the fully fitted kitchen and the bathroom. The former has a fridge, an oven and an aspirator, while the latter has both a shower and a bathtub. Next to the bathroom is the utility room with the washing machine.

The living room and the bedrooms are carpeted while the floor in the other areas is tiled. Radiators provide heating throughout the house, while the double glazed windows keep it bright. Through the kitchen you can access the private garden to plant flowers or dine at the stone tiles.

Friary Road

The location of this end of terrace house is East from Willowbrook Estate. Part of the brick structure is painted white and the stone patio on the right can be used for off street parking. Queens Road Peckham is the closest train station in the area.

All rooms of the property have wooden flooring except for the kitchen and the bathroom, because the latter two are tiled. The entrance hall is connected to the large reception area. The kitchen, the dining space and the toilet are also on the ground floor. The two bedrooms and the bathroom are upstairs.

The main features of the living area are the two sofas, the TV set and the fireplace. The dining space is just behind them. The kitchen is equipped with an oven, a fridge and a washing machine. The carpeted bedrooms on the upper floor offer a double bed and a wardrobe, while the bathroom has a bathtub and a shower cabin.

The door to the backyard is in the dining area. A wooden patio covers most of the green space, which is furnished for dining outside and decorated with large plants.

Oakleigh Road

After a reconstruction, the living space of this simple building in the Oak Farm area has been extended. The two stations of the London Underground you can find around are Hillingdon and Ickenham.

The ground floor consists of a lounge at the front entrance, a kitchen in the back of the house, and a dining area between them. The living room offers a big sofa, a pair of couches, a fireplace and a TV. As you move to the kitchen, the wooden floor gets replaced by tiles. The cooking area has a microwave, an oven with an aspirator and a fridge.

To reach the sleeping area and the bathroom, just follow the staircase in the lounge. One of the two bedrooms has a double mattress and a wardrobe, while the second one has a double deck bed and several cupboards. The family sized bathroom offers a bathtub with a cabinet.

In regards to outdoor space, the patio in the front of the house allows off street parking, and through the kitchen door you step onto the stone tiles before the long narrow greenfield in the backyard.