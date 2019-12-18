Pros and Cons About Having a Ground Floor Flat Published by on

When it comes to finding a households to rent or to purchase, your comfort should be the main concern. Think about what type of building you are looking for, how many rooms does it have, where is it located and so on. Although everybody has personal preferences, the number of people living in a flat keeps rising. Statistics show that this option is more suitable for the inhabitants of the big city. Whether you are on a budget, want to save money, need a bit of solitude or a place to share with a friend, a flat can meet your expectations.

There are many real estate properties on the market to choose from, so don’t rush and check their features carefully. Since the flats of a residential building are divided into levels with different height, the position of your home is a major concern, especially by the lack of an elevator. When most of the living spaces are occupied, you simply take what is still available, but if the ground floor is an option, would you settle for it. To help people decide, we’ve made this article to show the positive and negative sides about this space.

Garden Space

Most residential buildings have a garden right on the ground floor. People who enjoy plants and green areas would gladly live there. Going out for a walk or simply standing outside in the fresh air to admire the plants does sound nice. Such a garden is usually furnished with lounges to lie down and relax, plus dining tables so the inhabitants can have a meal on the outside. Of course, this isn’t a private garden as every occupant of the building can take advantage of the green space. Still, most of the time the little area will be all yours as your place stands the closest to it.

Much Darker

Having a flat on the ground floor space means there won’t be much sunlight. Since the residence is at the bottom, most of the time it will be in the shadow of the ones above it, even when the sky is clear. The occupants will have to rely on electricity to lighten the place up even during the day, which can be quite expensive. Still, those who prefer staying in the dark won’t complain about the lack of light.

Having Pets

Having a dog or a cat in the apartment can be quite troublesome. Animals need to go out from time to time and will get aggressive when kept inside for too long. That is why the ground floor makes is much easier to look after them.

Pet owners can go outside and take their furry friend for a walk anytime or simply let it out for a while, without wasting much time. A ground floor with a backyard would also provide a safe play area for your pet, but make sure this doesn’t bother the neighbors.

Less Privacy

Privacy is something hard to keep these days. No one knows it better than the resident on the ground floor. Their daily routine is easy to spot not only by the neighbors but by the random folks who pass the street. The ground floor is the first thing you notice about a building from a distance and the same goes for its inhabitants. In addition, their conversations are a subject of eavesdropping on a regular basis by the other residents as the latter enter the building through the main entrance.

Nice for Kids

Children can make a big mess when playing inside the house, so taking them out is a good idea. Still, some of the toys kids use in their games, like scooters, wagons and bikes, are uncomfortable for the parents to carry. Having a residence on the ground floor, means bringing these items to the outside won’t be a hassle. Since there are no stars to watch out for, the children could even move the toys on their own.

Furthermore as the kids play outside, you can always keep an eye on them from the ground floor. That way you can also go out in time to stop them if they are causing trouble.

Dusty Air

If you dislike dust, you should avoid living on the ground floor. Most of the dust particles around the residential building affect this area, so you won’t be able to get any fresh air. These include smog from cars, junk left on the outside or dirt flying everywhere on a windy day. It is even when dust coming thrown out by the neighbors from above ends up at your place as you open the windows.

Preferred by Elders

A lot of people hate dealing with stairs. The bigger the number of your floor, the further it is from the entrance and the more steps you will have to climb over to get home. Elderly people are not fond of this activity. Some of them can not take physical load and need a place without any stairs. The same goes for people in a wheelchair as they are incapable of using their legs at all. Therefore the ground floor is perfect for individuals, who have limited physical movements. Providing for them a space on that level will surely make their life easier.

Many Noises

Every resident needs peace and quiet for rest and relaxation. However, you won’t find either on the ground floor, located at a busy street.

The noises from the outside are hard to ignore. They could be caused by the traffic as vehicles drive off and honk, the people walking by and talking, the children playing or the dogs barking and so on. This can put a lot of stress on you, especially if it doesn’t allow you to get enough sleep at night.

No Roof Leaks

Living on the ground floor keeps you away from damages that can affect the upper levels of the building. The roof of the construction wears off over time, therefore the lack of maintenance leads to cracks and leaks during rainfalls. The first flats to be affected by the issue will be the ones on the last floor. After the flooding, the next thing the occupants have to worry about will be mold built-ups and the ceiling falling apart. The flats standing far away from this major inconvenience are the ones on the ground floor.

Risk of Burglary

Nowadays, becoming a victim of burglary is something you have to take measures against. Remember that as the thieves break in, it is much easier for them to start from the ground floor. The burglars can spy on the flat and remember when there is no one at home and where are the valuable items. It will be much quicker for the thieves to conduct a robbery and less likely for someone to spot them in comparison to going to the upper levels of the building.

Evacuation

The ground floor is important for your safety as well. Every building must have an evacuation plan as tragedy may strike anytime. The safest location in a moment of crisis is the ground floor, because its inhabitants are going to be the first people to leave the building. In such a moment, the further you are from the exit, the more obstacles will stand in your way and the longer it will take to get out. After all, the ground floor is the destination for every other resident on the road to evacuation.