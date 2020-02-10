Nature Friendly Homes Around the London Area Published by on

Being eco-friendly is more than a term. This is a way of life oriented toward taking good care of the environment. Nature provides us all the vital resources we need and without them we won’t be able to exist. However the construction industry seems to have forgotten that.

Over the years many green areas have been demolished and polluted as a result of its activity. Although residential buildings and houses make our lives more comfortable, that is no excuse for ruining the environment. The worse the state of nature the worse the quality of life becomes.

The residents of England can contribute to changing this negative tendency simply by choosing an eco-friendly household. These structures are made not only to preserve the integrity of the environment but its resources as well.

As you will see from this article, each of those houses doesn’t lack any of the comfort of a residence in the big city. So if you have always been interested in looking after the environment or are willing to start from today, here we have described several eco-friendly houses that will give you an idea what suits you better.

Western Road Lewes

This end of terrace house is located in Western Road Lewes, an hour away from London Victoria station. The flexible interior with high ceilings makes the residence bright and spacious. The red brick exterior and its bay windows pay homage to vintage English architecture. The gas heating and modern radiators will keep the residence warm, plus there are even solar panels on the roof.

Through the front entrance you step into the living room, furnished with enough cabinets for storing your possessions. The kitchen has a variety of white gloss units and a dining space. In the back of the room is the door to the garden. The green space on the outside consists of lawns, shrubs and a paved terrace.

The other two areas on the ground floor are the utility room and the toilet. The entire flooring on this level is wooden. Climb upstairs to go to the bedrooms and the bathroom. The sleeping areas have a couch, a bed and several shelves. The bathroom offers both a bathtub and a shower.

Elmsbrook Bicester

Next is a detached red brick house with four bedrooms in Elmsbrook Bicester. The ground floor has kept the original exterior and the upper level is coated in white. The greenery in the back comes with a fruit tree and a shed, while the stone patio in the front can be used for parking. The closest transportation links you can access are towards Oxford and London.

The many eco-friendly features of the residence guarantee your comfort. The triple glazing of the windows and the solar panels bring enough warmth and light into the house, while the rainwater harvesting system provides fresh water.

The whole ground floor area is covered by wooden flooring. As you open the front door, the hallway leads to the stairway, the toilet, the kitchen and the living room. The latter is furnished with sofas and couches. The modern tiled bathroom with a shower cabinet is upstairs. The carpeted bedrooms with double beds are on the same floor.

Rose Walk Royston

Here’s another red brick end of terrace house with two bedrooms in Rose Walk Royston. The block paved driveway is an off-street parking space for two cars. The side gates lead to the hardshaped garden area with high brick beds and a shed. The nearby railway station has connections to Cambridge and Kings Cross.

In regards to the household features, the double glazed windows and external lightning keep the place bright all the time. At the same time the gas central heating system warms up every room.

On the ground floor are the hallway, the living room, the kitchen and the toilet. The latter two are partially tiled and the rest of the flooring is wooden. The kitchen is equipped with a gas hob, an extractor hob, an integrated cooker, a stainless sink and a wooden counter.

Both the bedrooms and the bathroom are above the ground floor. The sleeping areas have an integral cupboard and double beds. The main feature of the tiled bathroom is the double shower with fixed drencher head, integral power shower and adjustable handle.

Cherry Close Bicester

The next residence is a detached house, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Cherry Close Bicester. The London Marylebone station is less than an hour while Oxford City is 15 minutes away. The outdoor space of the house consists of two parts. A 60 feet wide garden oriented to the South and a paved patio in front of the garage, big enough to fit two cars.

The living room is furnished with two sofas and a TV set. Among the other areas on ground level are the kitchen and the diner. Both of them are merged into one room and share a tiled floor. The kitchen has built in white gloss units, an oven with an extractor hob, a dishwasher and a fridge. The sliding door of the dining area gives you a view over the garden.

Three of the five carpeted bedrooms are upstairs. The two larger ones have a double bed and a wardrobe. All the bathing areas and the separate toilet are covered in tiles. There’s a shower cabin in two of the wet rooms and the third one has a bathtub.

Dollis Valley Drive

We conclude with a building in Dollis Valley Drive Barnet. The nearest tube station is five minutes away. In this detached end of terrace house, the kitchen is linking the rooms. The property stands out because of its large windows, high ceilings and solar panels on the roof. The outdoor space behind the house consists of a lawn and a patio, while the front is an off-street parking zone.

The living space is divided into three levels, so we begin with the ground floor. Two sofas stand on the wooden floor in the living room, while the hallway offers plenty of storage space. The dining area is between the kitchen and the garden. The appliances there include a microwave , a double oven, a fridge and a dishwasher.

Two bedrooms and one bathroom are just above the ground level. They are furnished with double beds and drawers. The tiled bathing area combines a bath and a shower cabinet. In the tiny stairway hall you can find a way to the balcony. The master bedroom with wardrobes and a private shower is on the top floor.