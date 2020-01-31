Household Features to Think About Published by on

Choosing your future home is a difficult task. One day everybody needs to find a place, where he or she could stay for a lifetime. Whether it will be a property to rent or to purchase is a matter of personal preferences and financial income. What is more important is to decide on the features of the house. When you are not looking for a temporary residence, you shouldn’t compromise. Such a decision has to be evaluated in the long term. After all, a place without the comfort you seek can not be called a home.

Many people fool themselves to settle for a cheap residence despite its disadvantages, thinking they can get used to it after moving in. However by the time their mistake becomes clear, they are stuck in a house they dislike for a long time. If you don’t want things to end like this, don’t speed up the selection process before you are sure what you want. Those who have no idea yet, can take advantage of our article. Here we have listed the features you must take into concern while looking for a property on the market.

Is it Easy or Hard to Clean?

Keeping the place nice, fresh and tidy is a responsibility of the owner or the tenant. Dusting the furniture, mopping the floor and washing the windows are the chores that can not be postponed for too long. Having a house means you have to take care of both the exterior and the interior. You mustn’t forget about cleaning the gutters, the cladding and the patio.

A single floor residence is easier to maintain. All the rooms are on the same level, so cleaning one space after another is not an issue. In addition, a low-pitched structure makes it much easier to reach the cladding, the windows, the gutters and the roof on the outside. A second floor on the other hand means going up and down the staircase during the cleaning session, plus you will have to climb a high ladder to take care of the exterior.

Although cleaning is always an unpleasant task, with the help of a professional company the residence is not that difficult to maintain. However you must calculate how much a thorough cleaning will cost and how often you will be able to schedule a session. Sometimes doing the chores on your own is much cheaper.

What Are the Options for Expansion?

When there isn’t enough space, building a room addition sounds like a good solution. Before you consider such action, check whether the structure of the house is suitable for extension outwards and inwards. Even if it’s possible, you may stumble on some limitations. The walls of some properties are strong enough to support only a certain kind of reconstruction.

One of the options is to build an extra floor but it applies mostly to properties with a loft area. This is a solid base for expansion, so you won’t have to tear the roof off. Simply take advantage of the loft area by converting it into a living space.

The stone patio in the back or the front of the property on the other hand is a nice foundation for an extension from inside to the outside. That way taking down one of the walls will allow you to make a continuation of the living room to provide more inner space.

Last but not least, if the property has a garage but you do not possess or need a car, make the best of the free area. To most people this is perfect for storage but why don’t you turn it into a bedroom. Having one more can always come in handy.

Is there an Outdoor Space?

What most people like about living in a house is the area on the outside that is also inside the limits of the property. Some estates come with a garden in the back, a stoned patio in the front or even both. In either case, having a personal outdoor space gives you more comfort.

Gardening enthusiasts would prefer a green area with a rich soil. The feature allows them to plant flowers, grow vegetables or do other kinds of gardening work. Should you dislike the idea, think about fun activities to share with family and friends. These include having a picnic on the grass, sunbathing on a hot summer day or playing outside.

A stone patio can be useful as well. For people who own a car, this is a free off-street parking zone or the right space to build a garage. Another benefit is dining on the outside or having a barbeque. A few chairs and a table on the stone patio is all you need. Adding some outdoor decorations there can even improve the outlook of the house.

At properties with a huge backyard, combining both features isn’t hard. Some of the green area for example can be transformed into a stone patio, so you can perform all of the mentioned activities at one place.

What is the Price to Size Ratio?

In regards to real estates, the bigger the residence the more you will have to pay. Since insufficient income can be a major issue, many would rather choose a smaller house. However settling for less space in order to save money, doesn’t always mean making a better deal.

From a financial perspective, the size of the house might not favor the buyer. Some structures are more expensive than others, despite the former having fewer rooms than the latter. A square inch of a cottage for example comes at a much higher price in comparison to a house.

Those who intend to start a family must consider not only the number of current but future occupants as well. Living in a cramped environment with many relatives, means almost no privacy and constantly bumping into somebody. Moving freely around the house is not possible.

For the sake of having enough living space, sometimes it would be wiser to pay more than you planned. You should know how many bedrooms you need, so that everybody has a place of his or her own. Still, the size of each of these spaces should be enough to provide comfort to its occupant, otherwise you are wasting money.

How Old is the Property?

People have a different taste for architecture. Some would prefer a new building while others are looking for a vintage one. The main factor in both cases is the durability of the structure. Surely, you would’n like to live in a place that is falling apart.

No matter how strong the construction material might be, nothing lasts forever. The building wears off over the years, a process which affects both the interior and the exterior. The easiest way to guess the age of a place is by checking out the furniture.

There is little doubt about the conditions and the reliability of a brand new house but when it comes to an old one, you have to ask yourself how well it has been preserved. Vintage architecture needs reconstruction from time to time and should you learn that the owner forgot to do so, don’t bother wasting your time on the property.

Although recently founded buildings seem more reliable, they might not be durable at all. Old households made out of concrete and steel last longer than new structures that rely on other substances. Remember that modern residences tend to lose their integrity faster after being unoccupied for too long.