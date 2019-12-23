Renting a Vacation Home for the Holidays Published by on

As the end of the year approaches, it is a time for celebration and relaxation with the people you like the most. Whether you’re intending to stay at home, leave town to visit distant relatives or book a stay at a resort, the choice is all yours. Having a good time is the main objective, so make sure to plan everything in advance.

When it comes to spending the holidays in a foreign land, the countryside in the heart of England is a great destination. Londoners themselves like going there to rent one of the charming vintage houses for the season. The beauty of nature, the sites in the area and the features of the properties will not leave the occupants bored. If this sounds to you like the best way to have fun and celebrate with friends and family, read the rest of our article.

The rental vacation homes we’ve listed are suitable for a large company and all of them are accessible for people with physical disadvantages. However, there are no additional spaces, so don’t exceed the given limit by inviting day-guests. Furthermore, the usage of fireworks is prohibited inside and outside the property. Follow these rules and everything will be okay.

Wildrush Hide Estate

Check out this 15th century building with a modern 21st century interior. The yellow brick structure consists of a manor house and four other properties. These include a main barn, a granary, a cow byre and a peacock birdhouse. The whole estate occupies 14 acres of the rolling hills of the Cotswold area. A total of 32 people can be accommodated inside the facility. The 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms provide plenty of space for the guests. Everybody can come together in the main dining room, while the hallway area fits about 10 people.

The estate is child friendly but pets are not allowed. Outdoors you could either go for a walk in the garden around the fountain or play at the tennis court. Inside you can have fun at the games room or watch a movie at the cinema room. There are also two hot tubs and a fireplace to warm you up on a cold day. While exploring the Cotswold district , visitors should stop by at one of the two country pubs or the local inn, as well as the nearby village to buy groceries and try the local production.

Old Mill Barns

This holiday residence is located in the rural land of Herefordshire on the Welsh border. The three wings of the building once served as cowsheds that were later converted into a modern household. The original stone walls of the interior are well preserved. Each of the properties has three spacious living rooms. The features you can find at either of the barns are underfloor heating, a hot tub, a wood burner and a dining area. The difference is that one of the properties has a cinema room while the other two have a TV room.

As a whole, the barns can welcome 48 people. As you step inside you will spot 20 bathrooms, 19 bedrooms, two game rooms and two kitchens with a length of 14 meters. The children play area shows that the residence is perfect for kids, plus you can bring your pets along. The inhabitants can go outside and use the barbecue to have a family picnic or lie down and relax in the hot tub. Should you decide to do some sightseeing in Herefordshire, the two things worth your attention are the 11th century Cathedral and the Cider museum.

Grange Derbyshire

Go to the village of Donisthorpe to spend some time in the red brick structure. The building dates back to 1690 and thanks to modern renovations, can offer space to 26 people. This is the only property on our list where stag and hen parties are allowed. Guests of the residence can make good use of the 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The kitchen, which stands right next to the small dining room, is equipped with two electric ovens, a hob and a grill. From the 2 sitting rooms you can take a look at the courtyard and gardens. As you settle, you might prefer the master bedroom, because it has a fireplace and a power shower.

Since this is an estate suitable for a holiday with your children, there’s a playground at the 1,5 acres of green space. The little ones and their parents can also have fun jumping on the trampoline or playing croquet outside. In addition, two of the bathrooms come with a Jacuzzi. For indoor activities go to the games room, where you can play table tennis, darts and pool. The other option is to watch a movie at the 12 seat cinema room. In regards to the venues in Donisthorpe, you‘d be glad to know that the 2 pubs and 2 restaurants in the area are just minutes away from the estate.

Wantage Manor

The given three stock building is an example of Georgian architecture in all its glory. The property occupies 30 acres of green area in North Wessex, Oxfordshire. Here you can spend some time with your children and even take the pets along to run free in the garden. As you step inside, the comfortable decedent interior will make you a nice impression, as well as the king size beds and dark wood furniture. The residence offers 12 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms for a total capacity of 22 people. The kitchen has 2 electrical ovens and 4 gas hobs for you to cook your own meals. Those who like billiards and table tennis should check the game room. The household comes also with a drawing and music facility.

On the outside you will find a swimming pool, a tennis court and a trampoline. The garden is also suitable for playing croquet plus there’s a river nearby, which is good for fishing. If you feel adventurous, take one of the many hiking routes and they will take you to the ruins of an 18th century castle. Afterwards, remember to visit the Church at the village of Ardington.

Castlemorton Barns

Book this place to enjoy the amazing Panoramic views over the Malvern Hills. The red brick structure stands among 150 acres of tranquil rural land. As the name suggests, the building can be divided into 4 properties, each with a garden of its own. 12 bedrooms and 9 spa-style bathrooms await you on the inside, as well as a main kitchen and a separate dining room. 24 people is the maximum capacity of the estate – families with children and pets are welcome.

Many rent the household for the sake of leisure during the holidays, as you can hire beauticians to perform luxury spa treatments or take advantage of the indoor swimming pool. Sports lovers can play games such as football, croquet and cricket on the outside, while others may prefer having a barbecue on the patio. At night you can do stargazing through the skylights in the timber-framed attic.

Among the restaurants in the district you will find a medieval public house, a vintage vineyard, plus several hotels and family venues and independent shops. Visitors with an active life-style can join the locals in activities like mountain climbing and canoeing down the river.

Our Liability

Keep in mind that this article has simply an informative nature. We are not the owners of these properties and do not arrange the booking process. We have mentioned them on our site just to give you some ideas about your holiday, so the choice for renting one is yours. The main features have been described as accurately as possible, but our website does not carry responsibility for any potential alterations.