Features of the Real Estates in London

England is a country proud of its history and cares for the preservation of its national heritage. Nothing proves this better than the architectural sites of the country. There are buildings from almost every decade that are deeply connected to the most important events in the Past of Britain. The variety is amazing and you can learn a lot even from the simplest of households. Just like every other art, architecture in England underwent changes over the ages. Sooner or later, one style is replaced by another, that brings new ideas for improving the durability or modernising the outlook of the buildings. By analysing the traits of a structure you can learn about the time period it was built, the materials that it consists of and the architect who designed it. This can be very useful if you decide to go on a tour around London.

Although the different styles of architecture follow their own tendencies, there are certain features that remain untouched and continue to be adapted year after year. You will surely notice similarities between some of the buildings in London, despite the fact they are centuries apart. Whether this was a matter of preference imposed by the majority or not, the trend continues till nowadays as many 21st century residential structures have vintage features. Therefore in the current article we are going to check out the English architecture from the Past and some of the traits it is known for.

Bay Window

Let some fresh air inside with this installation. Overall, bay windows are more of an ornament than an original part of the residence. Although the feature dates back to the Middle Ages, it became popular in the 1850s. During the Gothic period, bay windows were used as small house chapels with an altar placed inside the structure. That changed during the Victorian Age. It is then when people noticed that bay windows can make the room seem larger and provide better view to the outside, which made the feature well known all over England and across the ocean.



Nowadays, bay windows are usually installed on terraced or detached houses, semis and flats as they occupy the space between the elements of the facade. Sometimes the structure is a single window, while in other cases it consists of several small narrow glass windows connected to each other. Either way, the glass structure stands out by bulging outwards from the main walls. Most bay windows come in the form of a trapezoid or rectangle, while triangular ones are quite rare. When the glass feature is supported by brackets, people call it an oriel window.

Bricks and Brass

Bricks are familiar to every construction worker as they are the base upon which the building stands as a whole. Usually they are not part of the exterior as they stay hidden behind the wall covering plaster. However, during the Edwardian era, people came up with the idea to bring these foundations to the outside. The exposed rustic brickwork pays attention to the core elements and gives the building a mosaic outlook. The best about this design is that it allows the architect to combine both modern and traditional styles into one. That way parts of the building can transit from plaster covering to exposed brickwork.

Brass on the other hand turned out to be an affordable material for decorative features. As the metal was introduced, it was adapted into the interior and the exterior of Edwardian architecture. The former included brass elements such as chandeliers, mirrors as well as stands, while the latter one was about knockers, handles and door knobs, ornament that are widely used till nowadays.

Georgian Door

This simple element divides the inside and the outside of the house. That is why the door became a central piece during the Georgian era. Since it is the first thing that the visitors notice as they enter a house, the impression the get will set certain expectations. Therefore the door is supposed to be as stylish as the interior. Even nowadays people believe that the wealthier the owner of the property is, the more regal outlook should the entrance have.



The Georgian style was inspired by Roman architecture. As good as the door may look, the surroundings make it stand out more. You can’t deny that when there are columns on each side of the entrance and an entablature on top of them just above the door. As the style progressed over time, these features were interpreted in various ways. They could be replaced by ordinary or stained glass to let more light into the entrance as well as to form an arc. In addition, the Georgian doorway won’t be fully completed without a couple of steps.

Feature Windows

This is another one of the ornaments that became a trend during the Edwardian Era. In comparison to regular windows, these have mostly a decorative purpose. That is why the ornament is divided into smaller figures by the frame. Sometimes the glass is clear while in other cases it has a drawing painted in bright colors. Depending on their size, feature windows could cover the entire wall or just a portion of it. They can be adapted into any architectural style with Colonial and Federal homes being among the few exceptions.

The installation of these windows depends on the characteristics of the building. As good as the ornament might look it could give the structure a garnish outlook if it doesn’t match the other elements of the exterior. Still, a few feature windows can easily bring some diversity to the exterior and change the monotonic outlook of a building. Since they quickly catch the attention, in most cases these ornaments are part of the facade. A single household can have more than one of them. A good example for a feature window is the stained glass of a church.

Victorian Stucco

To put it in a simple way, this is a type of plaster used for the wall coverings to make the property look old fashioned on the outside. With stucco builders can take a shift back to the past while working on modern architecture. This feature became popular during the Victorian Period. Back then, the movement was about replacing the bright and contrast colours introduced by the Edwardian era with much darker and muted tones. This becomes apparent as you take a closer look at the substance of the stucco.



Stucco itself was invented just as the industrial revolution was coming to an end. Overall, the idea is that the plaster applied over the building’s brickwork resembles a stone structure. A source of inspiration were the old fashioned churches and castles, especially the ones dating back to the Tudor era. After all, these structures have an important role in the English history. That is why Stucco is a great example when it comes to combining traditional design with modern day constructions.

Conclusion

These were just a few of the features that make the buildings in London stylish and original. There’s plenty more you can discover on your own with a single visit. So should you ever find yourself on a trip to the English capital, keep in mind that exploring the architectural landmarks of the city is worth every minute of your time.