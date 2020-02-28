Farmhouses Located in Southern England Published by on

Life in the big city is not for everybody. Even some of the people who reside there, would like to get away once in a while. That is why, going to the English countryside sounds like a good way to leave the concrete jungle behind. The green fields, the clean air, the hills and the forests create a relaxing atmosphere which is good both for the physical and the mental state. Visitors could also enjoy peace and quiet, admire the beauty of nature or stop by at a small local town. These are just a few of the benefits that make the rural lands of England so charming.

People can always experience life in the countryside, as long as they find a proper household. You can choose between renting a property for the weekend or purchasing one so you can go there anytime. Most of the structures have vintage design and offer various features to individuals with an active lifestyle. To give more details about the topic, we have described some of the best farmhouses on the English market. Although we are not a letting agency, the information we provide allows the readers to have a look on their own and decide what would be best for them.

Holmer Ridings

The Grade II listed building dates back to the 18th century. It is located at the end of a tree lined drive in Buckinghamshire. The red brick structure has green hedges and planted pots at the front entrance. Ivy surrounds the columns of the arch over the Georgian door. The master bedroom with a dressing room is on the ground floor. The tall windows bring extra light to the interior on all levels. In addition there’s a menage, a fitted kitchen, a drawing room and a track room.

Initially a small house, after several expansions and renovations the building became suitable for a big family. Overall, the residence consists of five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The staff cottage with two flats and the guest house are on the outside. Paddocks and well maintained gardens can be spotted all around the property. The large green area includes an orangery for botanical enthusiasts and a paved courtyard behind the house. Horse breeders would like that the property offers sixteen stables and a horse walk. The picturesque market town of Amersham is not far away.

Ballavair Farm

This stone building can be found in the Northern part of the Isle of Man. The house is in the middle of a large grass field. A narrow stone path runs all the way to the front door. A dormer and two chimneys stand on the top of the roof. The other feature of the exterior are the tall wide windows. On both sides of the the front entrance are planted trees and bushes. There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three receptions inside the building. The attic is inhabitable and the modern kitchen comes with an island.

The borders of the property include several rural buildings. Farmers can make good use of the stables for raising cattle. Although the animal shelters are out in the open, they are made for wintering. The well equipped fields are perfect for growing crops. Each is surrounded by stock proof electrical fencing and has its own water supply. In the countryside you can take part in hill walking, mountain biking and horse riding. The town of Ramsay is nearby to offer other activities such as sightseeing.

Basset Down Farm

The following grade II listed stone building lies on a hill in the Marlborough district. The first thing you notice about the three storey detached house is the thatched roof and the buttery yellow color of the exterior. As you step inside the entrance hall, you will see that wooden beams run throughout the house to give the place a more vintage outlook. Next on the ground floor is the master bedroom with a dressing room and a private bath. On the same level is the kitchen, equipped with an AGA cooker and an island. Upstairs you will find three double bedrooms and two single ones.

The annex of the house is curved, because it goes along the gardening area. The extension consists of two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a storage space. In addition, the property features several barns, a brick garage, a portal building and a vegetable garden. The land in front of the house is covered by a large grassy area decorated by hedges. The backyard, which has many colorful flowers, is furnished and perfect for an outdoor barbaque.

The Great Barn

Here’s a farmhouse located in West Sussex. This grade II listed red brick structure is inside the borders of the South Downs National Park. The building is actually a renovated 17th century barn. The exposed wooden beams are proof for the vintage design. During the 2000s, the full capacity was extended to six bedrooms, six bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Wooden flooring runs everywhere indoors, aside from the bathrooms and the kitchen. The best household features are the fireplace in the sitting room and the dual aspect windows in the dining hall. Half of the bedrooms are on the ground floor. To reach the three double sized sleeping areas, some of which have a sofa, go upstairs. You can entertain yourself in the game room or work in the study.

The property is surrounded by hedges and bushes. Most of the land is a grass field, except for the graveled area around the double barn. The wooden structure serves both as garage and a storage space. Across the main house you can see two single bedroom cottages where your guests can stay over.

Grange Farmhouse

The woodland near the Cotswolds district is the location of this yellow brick building. The house is divided into six bathrooms, six bedrooms and four receptions. As you examine the exterior you will notice ivy hanging from the walls. There are several dormer windows and two chimneys on the roof. The space at the front entrance is covered by a stone patio.

To step inside the house, you go through a large white Georgian door. The features include a shower cabin in the bathroom, a fireplace in the carpeted living room, a vintage oven in the kitchen and a double bed in the master bedroom.

A stone path leads to the main house and the other buildings of the property. Among them is a two bedroom cottage, a separate office barn and a spa barn with a jacuzzi. The property also offers options for farming activities. The pastures and the stables make raising cattle possible and the greenhouse is great for gardening work. A pound stands at the end of the green fields, after the paddocks. Marston Meysey village is the closest populated area around.