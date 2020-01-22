Advantages and Disadvantages About Living in a Bungalow Published by on

When it comes to the living space, everybody has an opinion of their own. Some people prefer the comfort of having a house while others settle for an apartment. One of the options on the real estate market is the bungalow. These cottages are perfect if you want to reside in a neighborhood outside the border of the big city. As the country where this structure originated, England has a variety of interesting offers for you. The best ones are in the capital London but don’t make any rash decisions without giving the matter a bit of thought.

Living in a bungalow can be comfortable and pleasant but that depends on your personal preferences. Before you start looking for a cottage near the city or in the countryside of the English capital, take a look at this article. We have listed not only the benefits but the issues in regards to the bungalow as a residence too. A countryside cottage might be suitable for both your needs and way of life but only if you are willing to accept all of its characteristics.

Being by Yourself

Most people like having a large company but others enjoy solitude better. If you want to live by yourself, a bungalow can be just right for you. Such cottages are in less populated areas, so you won’t have to deal with crowds or intense traffic. Being far away from the noise of the big city will surely allow you to find peace and quiet. Many individuals settle for a bungalow for the cottage gives them the chance to hear their own thoughts, take some time for themselves or complete unfinished work.

Relocation Process

No matter where you reside, remember that one day you might have to change your address. Every person who has lived in a cottage will tell you that the structure makes it easier to transport your possessions. Because of the small distance between the front door and the street, loading the furniture into a truck happens quicker and costs less effort. On the other hand, apartments and their staircases make the relocation much unpleasant, especially for the inhabitants of the upper floors. To spare yourself the hassle, just choose a bungalow.

Design Alterations

Remodeling the house is a way to make it more comfortable for your lifestyle. However, the one thing that can spoil your plan to alter the design are the support walls. Whatever you intend to do, they must stay fully intact as each of them keeps the household in one piece. In other words, there’s a limit to how much of the area you can work with. Yet, bungalows are an exception. These cottages have less support walls, which gives the owners more freedom in changing the design of the house. That is why almost every room can undergo remodeling.

Reselling Option

The problem with most real estates is that they lose their stock value over time. The moment you purchase a living space, its cost goes down. Should you decide to sell it one day, it won’t be for the same amount of money you paid and the longer you look for a buyer, the more the price will drop. The same doesn’t apply for the bungalows. These cottages are more durable and their number on the market is limited. Their price doesn’t change that fast and finding a buyer won’t take long. Any improvements to the original structure on your behalf will only increase the value of the bungalow.

Better Heating

Keeping the residence nice and warm during bad weather is a major concern for the inhabitants. Although an air conditioner or a radiator can do the trick, the real question is not what is the source of heating but how it is distributed throughout the household. For people who have chronic health problems such as cold intolerance the bungalow is the best solution. The structure of the cottage provides better thermal regulation throughout the living space and the heating can be felt in every single room.

Limited Quantity

Finding an unoccupied bungalow is a challenge. The number of these cottages is limited and so are the offers. Building companies do not produce such structures at a high rate, so you have to settle for the few on the market. The competition is too big to overcome and sometimes you have to wait before one cottage becomes available. As a client, you have to be ready to make a prepayment at the right moment, otherwise you won’t have any claims for the property. The first person to invest in the cottage will get it.

Echo Effect

You won’t be able to get peace and quiet if you share the bungalow with other people. The interior walls of the cottage are narrow and the roof stands quite low. These features create the so called echo effect. That is why sounds resonate throughout the cottage and everything can be heard. Having relatives or roommates who can’t stay silent and are always on the move won’t do you good. The noise will manage to reach you even after you close yourself in a room.

Additional Charges

You might have to spend a lot of money, because bungalows are expensive. We are not only talking about the price you pay to the agent, but the additional costs as well. Most bungalows have been abandoned or poorly maintained for too long, that they are in dire need of repairs. While checking out the offer for the property, calculate the future expenses. Once you settle in, it will be all up to you to remodel and furnish the place for the sake of proper living conditions.

Gets Dirty Quickly

Cottages aren’t suitable for people who hate chores such as mopping, dusting and vacuuming. At a large house, it would take a couple of weeks before the dust gatherings become visible. By the bungalows the filth piles up faster and you don’t have much space to hide it. The rooms are so close to one another that the occupants are literally transferring dust in between them just by walking around. Although it takes less time to clean a cottage, the chore has to be performed more often in comparison to other properties.