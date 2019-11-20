English Real Estates in Art Deco Style Published by on

Art Deco is a 20th century movement that changed architecture forever and has a huge contribution for the modern outlook of almost every city around the world. Although the style dates back to the 1900s, it was introduced to the public for the first time in 1925 during the Exposition Internationale des Arts Decoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris. That is why the architectural style was named after the exhibition. Because of the big impression it made, it didn’t take long before Art Deco reached the coasts of Asia and the United States.

History of the Movement

The founders of the style were two french modernists who wanted to break free from the limits, set by the construction standards of the 19th century. The men were inspired by the architecture of the Antiquity and Ancient Egypt. The idea was to take advantage of new technologies and give up on complicated decorations. That is why the main features of Art Deco structures are their clean lines and rectangular shapes.

As the style proved capable of adapting steel and reinforced concrete for the construction of buildings, the usage of inexpensive building materials for mass production became possible. Furthermore, art deco was easy to combine with other architectural styles, which quickly led to disagreements between the followers of the style: some of them wanted to preserve the original concept for better technologies, simplicity and availability by the construction, while others wanted to use modern motives and expensive materials to revolutionize the traditional craftsmanship.

Art Deco Real Estates in England

Although the popularity of Art Deco came to an end with the rise of the Second World War, nowadays there are still people all over the globe who value the trend set by the architectural design. England is one of the countries where you can find a lot of examples for Art Deco architecture, especially when it comes to real estate properties. If you are interested in the buildings around London that adapt the features of the style, we can list a few of them for you. We don’t know whether these are available of have been purchased already but at least you can get an idea what suits your taste better.

Amersham, Buckinghamshire

The First Sun House dates back to the year 1935. The building was designed by the architects Amyas Connell and Basil Ward, who made another 4 of the same kind. You can find the property in Amersham, Buckinghamshire – a district in the Northwestern part of the London Commuter belt. The roof terrace of the house offers a view over the town.

The house includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a study room, an open plan reception and a dining area with a separate kitchen. You will notice that the exterior is restored to its original style, while the interior is bright and stylish. The building is surrounded by a green area with a parking space at the front entrance. The staircase and the strips of glazing are among the new additions.

Hampstead Garden Suburb

This property is a semi detached house from the 1930s. It’s a part of the Hampstead Garden Suburb, which stands inside the borough of Barnet. The architecture has undergone a variety of renovations, which is why it combines two styles. Some of the areas have preserved the traits of the original art deco, while others follow the trends of 21th century design. The house has four bedrooms, three reception rooms, a family bathroom and a ground floor cloakroom, plus a luxurious kitchen, not to mention that underfoot heating is also available. The outdoor space offers a private rear garden and a large roof terrace.

Southgate, Enfield

There’s a four bedroom art deco house in Southgate, Northern London from the 1930s. The location of the property is a conservation are, inside the borough of Enfield, called Abbotshall Avenue. The features of the residence include a double reception room, study area, a bathroom with a separate toilet and a modern kitchen.

The classic exterior is well preserved along with the front door and the windows. The interior has been updated more than once through decor and fittings. A roof terrace and a green area await you on the outside.

Genesta Road, Greenwich

The building was designed by Berthold Lubetkin & the borough of Greenwich holds the location. The curved balcony and the spiral staircase are the signature of the architect. There are another three residences like it on the Genesta Road, but this house is completely refurbished. That is why the property combines two styles of architecture – art deco and 21st century modernism.

Inside the house you will find five bedrooms, a utility room, a reception, a bathroom, a kitchen and an integral garage. Off-street parking is available at the front and there’s a garden in the rear end of the property. From the rooms on the upper floor your can have a look over the city of London.

Blackheath, Greenwich

If you are looking for a six bedroom art deco house, check the borough of Greenwich in Southeastern London. The property needs some renovation both inside and out but there’s plenty of space to use to your advantage. Most of the issues are related to the original work from the 1930s. The latest improvements date back to the 1980s. Still the house is durable and offers a lot of potential.

The residence comes with an entrance lobby, two reception rooms, a kitchen, a utility room and a family bathroom with a separate toilet. The first floor has a split level landing and to get to the roof terrace, just take the staircase. The parking area outside provides enough space for several cars, you also have a garage and a large garden.

Twickenham, Richmond

A well maintained art deco semi-detached house awaits you in Twickenham in the borough of Richmond. The curvy shapes and the roof terrace of the residence stand out in regards to the exterior. The front porch is the only component that underwent a renovation. On the other hand , the wooden floor, the original windows and the modern furnishings contribute to the good state of the interior.

As you enter, the reception leads to the dining room, while the hallway separates the three bedrooms from the kitchen and the bathroom. The features you will notice on the outside include a garage, an off street parking area and a garden at the rear end.

Lytton Close, Barnet

Here’s a large property with a completely renovated modern 21th century interior. The house can be found on Lytton Close in the borough of Barnet. The residence was designed by the architect GG Winbourne and built by the WLM Estates in 1935. On the first floor you will notice a reception, an entrance hall, a kitchen and a dining room.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom can be located on the second floor. One of the bedrooms is with a bathroom and a dressing room of its own. Last but not least comes the large roof terrace, which is next to the guest cloakroom and the study. On the outside you can take advantage of the parking space in the front and the garden in the rear. The home used to have a garage but it was converted into a family room. Underfoot heating is available in both the kitchen and the bathroom.

Brentford, Hounslow

If you don’t need an entire house, we can recommed you an apartment in a renovated art deco building. There’s one in the Brentford area inside the borough of Hounslow. We’re talking about the Wallis house, which was designed by Gilbert and Partners. During the 1960s the factory was converted into a real estate property with 100 living spaces and a working office.

Some of the best flats offer three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a reception area, a kitchen and a dining room. Every inhabitant can take advantage of the lift service, the communal garden and the underground parking.