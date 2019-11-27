5 of the Best Beach Households in England Published by on

There’s nothing like going to the beach. The clear sand, the sound of the ocean and the fresh air make this the perfect place for rest and relaxation. People with an active life-style also get the chance to practice sports such as sailing, windsurfing, swimming and scuba diving. On the other hand, lazy individuals can enjoy activities like sunbathing, building sandcastles or collecting seashells. Those are a few of the reasons why, a vacation home at the beach is a great idea. Imagine it as a personal sanctuary, where you can run away from the stress of your everyday life in the big city and forget about your worries for a while. Whether you want to celebrate special events with friends and family, take time to work on yourself or just need a residence for the summer, the possibilities for a good experience are endless.

When it comes to living on the beach, the coastline of England might be the right location for you. The amazing view of the horizon and the natural landscape will make you think about renting a home at the seaside. In order to help you out with the decision, we have prepared this article. In the following paragraphs we are going to show you some of the best places and their features. Let us warn you though, we are not promoting these households at the English seaside, we are just setting them as an example. Renting one of them is a matter you are solely responsible for.

Downsteps Beach House

This vacation home is a fisherman cottage, built over 200 years ago. It can be located in the South Hams district, standing on the South Devon coast over the Start Bay. The path to the property goes through a steep hill and a sharp bend. The house combines country style with modern 21th century design. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, a separate shower and a kitchen. We should mention that the living room has a fireplace and a study area. You will like the eclectic furniture underneath the low beamed ceilings of the building, as well as the seagrass carpets laid on the stripped floorboards.

Step outside to enter the garden for some bird watching in the distance. The green area is furnished and has a barbecue for cooking on the outside. To reach the sea, just take the steps leading from the garden to the beach below. If you are looking for attractions, go on a trip to Kingsbridge and Dartmouth. These are also the nearest towns with supermarkets. The former is known for its historical sites while the latter for its Farmers market. To give sailing a try, take a ferry ride to Salcombe, where you can explore the countryside and its picturesque villages.

Castaways

Let us describe this beautiful cottage, surrounded by a sheltered terraced garden with a stream that flows into the sea. The structure owes its charm to the exposed beams, the walls made out of granite and the lime-waxed floorboards. The underfoot heating will keep the inhabitants warm in any kind of weather. You can find the house in the middle of Vellandreath Valley on the cost of the Atlantic Ocean. There are two bedrooms, a large open plan dining room and a kitchen with modern equipment. The tri-fold glazed patio doors of the dining room lead to the garden, planted with exoctic flowers. The features of the high ceiling bedroom include an antique wardrobe, a brass and iron double bed and slate floors. The space has a wet room with a power shower, basin and a lavatory. The beamed ceiling bedroom has a bathroom of its own and two sash windows, one overlooking the seaside and the other – the garden.

As you explore the coastline, you will see that it ranges from safe bathing beaches to rocky areas. Some of them can be reached by foot, while others require transport. The local resorts offer family fun activities, plus areas for naturalists and artists. If you visit Castaways in the summer, you should take a ferry trip or a helicopter ride to the Isles of Scilly.

Avernish Lodge

Here’s a house located on the banks of Loch Carron, a site surrounded by hills. There’s a lake nearby and the actual beach lies several kilometers to the South. As you can see from the exterior, the lodge has a brick structure with several sliding glass doors. The inside of the house features two double bedrooms with direct access to the terrace and two swish bathrooms – one has a bathtub and the other a shower. The dining room has wooden furniture and a well equipped kitchen. Be sure that the underfoot heating and a log burning oven will keep the place warm. The ground on the outside is covered by a patio and a grassfield, the former one is very convenient for dining.

If you want to shop, just go to the town of Dornie. On the shores of Loch Carron stands the village of Plockton. There you can practice activities like biking and hiking, but if you prefer leisure – just visit the local restaurants or take a cruise to participate in seal-spotting. The most famous sight in the area is the Eilean Donan Castle. This 13th century landmark can be found at the point where three lakes meet.

House at the Beach

If you’d like to spend time in a woodland area near a private beach, this is the place for you. The house was built in new England style in the middle of the shimmering Solent. Upon entering through the bi-fold doors, you will notice the beamed ceiling. The building has two side wings and each of them offers three bedrooms. In some of the spaces the wooden floor has been carpeted. Although the kitchen, the dining area and the living room merge into one another, the combined space is large enough.

In regards to hygiene, the three bathrooms have a shower. The outdoor furniture makes the terrace a great place for dining while watching the boats sail in the distance. A few steps down is the garden area and if you walk across to the other side, you will reach the beach. To sit down at a cafe, follow the coastline and it will lead you to the venue at Quarr Abbey. The nearest town, named Ryde, is only a five minute ride away.

Hive Beach House

The location of this wooden structure is the village of Burton Bradstock. The district lies on the Jurassic Coastline over the Lyme Bay. The natural landscape consists of grassy dunes, cliffs in the shapes of human faces and beaches. The house stands on a hill right next to the beach. The wooden flooring and the white walls of the interior create a minimalistic decor. Inside the property there are three bedrooms, a gallery-style kitchen, an open plan living room and a bathroom. The property also comes with a free parking space and a garden.

Two of the bedrooms are downstairs and to reach the third one, you must climb a wooden ladder. The bathroom has a combined tub and shower, while the features of the garden are the outdoors furniture and the firepit. Visitors like to engage in activities such as fishing, bird spotting, collecting fossils or exploring the paths in the cliffs. If you are looking for a venue to try different seafood delicacies, check out the Hive Beach Cafe on the other side of the sands.

Final Words

Families with children, brave adventurers, couples looking for privacy or even businessmen on meetings, the beach is visited by people with different purposes. You can’t predict what company you may stumble upon, but you can choose the residence. A large villa, a simple cottage or a lodge are among the most common designs on the market. Aside from the size and the number of rooms, don’t forget you have to pay attention to other factors such as the distance from the seaside, the landscape and the altitude. Therefore you better ask yourself questions like: how close is the place to the local community, will there be any rocks and wild plants, is it standing upon a hill and do you have to go for a long walk or a few steps to the beach. Take all of these into consideration as you make plans for spending the summer at the English seaside and you’ll be able to enjoy the vacation to its fullest.